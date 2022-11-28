Capital Analysts LLC Invests $51,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.