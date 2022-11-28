Capital Analysts LLC Invests $51,000 in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.77%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

