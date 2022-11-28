Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,171,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $156,167,000 after buying an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 212,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after buying an additional 209,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $92.91 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $164.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

