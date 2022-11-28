Capital Analysts LLC Acquires New Holdings in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:DCPE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.26% of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,015,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000.

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF Stock Performance

DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF stock opened at $21.64 on Monday. DoubleLine Shiller CAPE US Equities ETF has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.76.

