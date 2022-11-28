Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of STLD opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.13. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

