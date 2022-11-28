Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 268.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 504,156 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 133.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 229,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

HIMX opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIMX. TheStreet lowered Himax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

