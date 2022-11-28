ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,570 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,876,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 455,358 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $1,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

