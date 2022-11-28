Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOTV. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inotiv by 10.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Inotiv by 4.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,843.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Inotiv stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

