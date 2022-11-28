Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,326 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $28.17 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $50.72. The stock has a market cap of $811.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ichor to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

