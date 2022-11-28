ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after buying an additional 345,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,873,000 after acquiring an additional 233,036 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $31.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

