ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 36,424 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $8.01.

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.