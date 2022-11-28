ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

ITUB stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.