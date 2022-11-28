ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Nomura raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Price Performance

Pinduoduo stock opened at $65.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.40. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $74.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile



Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

