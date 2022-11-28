ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 347,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDB opened at $69.52 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

