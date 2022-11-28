ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. China Renaissance downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

NYSE NIO opened at $10.17 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

