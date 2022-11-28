ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AU. StockNews.com started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

