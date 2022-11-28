ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.58. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

