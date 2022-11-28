ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 3.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco Profile

CCJ opened at $24.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.