ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $80,000 Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $392.55 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

