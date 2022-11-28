ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 164,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 424,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE:EGO opened at $7.59 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

