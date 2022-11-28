19,000 Shares in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iTeos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $67,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 79.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $709.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.