11,740 Shares in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,498,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,936,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 725,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 455,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

