Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $74,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $268.43 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $240.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total transaction of $645,283.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,577,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

