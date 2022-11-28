Credit Suisse AG Has $74.40 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $74,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after acquiring an additional 273,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.36.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8 %

PACCAR stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

