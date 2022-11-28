Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 427,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $73,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 360.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 302,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 236,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 73.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

