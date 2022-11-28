Credit Suisse AG Has $72.36 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,415,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,649 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of American International Group worth $72,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in American International Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in American International Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

