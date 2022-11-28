Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,497,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,452 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $66,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

