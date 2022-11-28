Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Johnson Controls International worth $69,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.85 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

