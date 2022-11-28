Credit Suisse AG Has $69.71 Million Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,145,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortis were worth $69,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 12.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2,165.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 50,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 48,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Up 0.2 %

FTS opened at $40.43 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 12.47%. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.10%.

Fortis Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.