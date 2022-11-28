Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,027 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.49% of 10x Genomics worth $76,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 52.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 130,149 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 296,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $91,171.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,215,728.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,663 shares of company stock worth $227,008. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $35.84 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $157.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

