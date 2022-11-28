Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of SBA Communications worth $69,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $296.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.