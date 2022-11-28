FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

FutureFuel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 118.4% annually over the last three years.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FF opened at $8.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $368.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 535,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,920 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 290.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 405,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 301,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

