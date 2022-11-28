Credit Suisse AG Buys 980,600 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,903,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 980,600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $69,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

