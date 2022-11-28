Credit Suisse AG Sells 173,327 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 173,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.04% of Gentex worth $68,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 63.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 77.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GNTX stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $36.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

