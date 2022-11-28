Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,264 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Edison International worth $68,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

