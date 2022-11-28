Credit Suisse AG Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,264 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Edison International worth $68,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Edison International Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of EIX stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Edison International Profile
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.