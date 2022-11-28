SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.44% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $67,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after buying an additional 113,705 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $301.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.15 and a 52 week high of $375.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.92.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.