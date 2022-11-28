ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 392.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,752,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $251,986.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,080,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,385,490.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $7.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.07. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 31.15, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

