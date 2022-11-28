ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 173,700 SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SelectQuote as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 12,910,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 910,794 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 785,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SelectQuote by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,693,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 387,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in SelectQuote by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $9.78.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 price objective on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

