ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $123.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $253.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $1,015,111.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,730,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

