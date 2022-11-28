ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lovesac by 265.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lovesac by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $85.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $250,001.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.