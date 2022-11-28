ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 63,900 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 69,875 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald Win Young bought 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $4.02 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

