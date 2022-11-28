107,800 Shares in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Liquidia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidia by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $4.99 on Monday. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta purchased 8,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $47,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,883.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,902. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

