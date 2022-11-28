CI Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 25,693.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,230,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,856 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,269,000 after buying an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,391,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,042,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,039,000 after buying an additional 62,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 984,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,790,000 after acquiring an additional 606,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock opened at $227.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $302.70.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

