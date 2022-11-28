CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

