CI Investments Inc. Has $690,000 Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 188.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $219.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.16. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $327.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

