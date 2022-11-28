CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,108,501 shares of company stock worth $2,871,588,678 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $182.86 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.18 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.07 and a 200 day moving average of $247.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $333.30 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

