CI Investments Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $78.73 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $253.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

