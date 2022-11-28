Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Legacy Housing worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the period. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $17.95 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,797,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,282,015.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,445. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

