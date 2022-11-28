CI Investments Inc. Has $762,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 129.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $171.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.