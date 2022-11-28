CI Investments Inc. Invests $800,000 in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after buying an additional 83,160 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Altimmune by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 846,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 225,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Altimmune by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 481.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 321,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 6.1% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 335,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $9.09 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $446.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

