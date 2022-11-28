CI Investments Inc. Sells 35,500 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,041,000. Main Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after acquiring an additional 352,101 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.74 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.81.

